KSHB 41 Weather | The wind dies down today but temperatures remain chilly

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slightly warmer with less wind Thursday and Friday
- A frost advisory & freeze warning in place tonight as temperatures hover around freezing
- Warming up this weekend with a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Thursday: More sunshine and slightly milder temperatures with less of a wind.
High: 59°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Frost and freeze alerts in place from 12am-8am. Cover any sensitive plant blooming outside! Clear and bitter cold.
Low: 32°
Wind: N 5 mph
Friday: Likely our coldest morning with a better chance of a light frost. Sunny with some high clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures warm closer to average.
High: 62°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
