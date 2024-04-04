KSHB 41 Weather | The wind dies down today but temperatures remain chilly

WEATHER HEADLINES



Slightly warmer with less wind Thursday and Friday

A frost advisory & freeze warning in place tonight as temperatures hover around freezing

Warming up this weekend with a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Thursday: More sunshine and slightly milder temperatures with less of a wind.

High: 59°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Frost and freeze alerts in place from 12am-8am. Cover any sensitive plant blooming outside! Clear and bitter cold.

Low: 32°

Wind: N 5 mph

Friday: Likely our coldest morning with a better chance of a light frost. Sunny with some high clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures warm closer to average.

High: 62°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

