KSHB 41 Weather | This beautiful weather continues through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today and Friday with morning lows in some locations dropping to the 50s
- Rain and thunderstorm chances increase over the weekend and continue for much of next week
- Rain chances keep temperatures near or below average for the next 7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A terrific Thursday! Mostly sunny with low humidity. Soak it in!
High: 81°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 58°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: A fantastic Friday! The sunshine and pleasant humidity continue.
High: 83°
Wind: NE to E-SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Rain showers and isolated storms move in early in the morning and linger off & on into the afternoon. Temperatures are even cooler.
Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
