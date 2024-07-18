KSHB 41 Weather | This beautiful weather continues through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather today and Friday with morning lows in some locations dropping to the 50s

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase over the weekend and continue for much of next week

Rain chances keep temperatures near or below average for the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A terrific Thursday! Mostly sunny with low humidity. Soak it in!

High: 81°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.

Low: 58°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: A fantastic Friday! The sunshine and pleasant humidity continue.

High: 83°

Wind: NE to E-SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Rain showers and isolated storms move in early in the morning and linger off & on into the afternoon. Temperatures are even cooler.

Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

