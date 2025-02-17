KSHB 41 Weather | This morning's snow is a precursor to the heavier snowfall arriving tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Accumulating snow in northern MO and KS in the morning, and light snow is possible in KC for both commutes

A bigger storm develops Monday night-Tuesday, producing more accumulating snow in the region. A winter storm warning now in place for KC and counties south of I-70 in advance of the large storm

The cold worsens Wednesday and Thursday as lows drop to around -10° with wind chill values -30° to -20°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Snow will likely fall for areas along and north of I-70, clipping KC during the morning commute. Watch for a dusting on roads and some slick areas! Amounts between 1-3" look possible in northern Missouri around Highway 36 and north. The snow tapers off by 10am-12pm. Cloudy, cold and dry for the afternoon and early evening.

High: 17° Wind Chill: 5°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy as bands of snow showers start of fill in. Accumulations of 1-3" around the area may be possible overnight.

Low: 0° Wind chill: -15 to -20°

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: A large winter storm takes shape and brings the area more accumulating snow. The snow begins Monday night but is expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and evening. The higher snow totals are most likely south of I-70, where a Winter Storm Warning has now been issued. This will be a light-weight, fluffy snow and will pile up quickly. In addition to the heavy snow, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind chills are expected.

Total snowfall between Monday and Tuesday night: 2"-6" with most along and south of I-70.

High: 6° Wind Chill: -15° to -20°

Wind: NE 15-30 mph

