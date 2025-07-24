KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon; Flash flooding a threat

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flood watch including the KC Metro until Friday
- Periods of rain and storms Thursday afternoon-Friday evening, flash flooding likely in some locations
- Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week, followed by a cooler stretch into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms for northern Missouri this morning with a few making it to KC. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase for most locations after 3 PM. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind. But, flash flooding is the main threat.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 87º
Heat Index: 100º
Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding is likely in some locations with rainfall totals as high as 3"-8" in some locations.
Wind: Gust 30-60 mph in a few T-Storms
Low: 70º
Friday: A good chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding will be an issue in some locations.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 70º
High: 83º
