KSHB 41 Weather | A chance of a few showers & Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Main chance of showers, thunderstorms is 5-11 AM
- Expect nearly 100% sunshine Tuesday
- A few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, then nice summer weather Tuesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 80%
Wind: Shifting to the N-NW 5-15 mph
High: 81º
Tuesday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny, lower humidity and a light wind.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 65º High: 85º
Wednesday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with an increase in humidity.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 66º High: 89º
