KSHB 41 Weather | A chance of a few showers & Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Main chance of showers, thunderstorms is 5-11 AM

Expect nearly 100% sunshine Tuesday

A few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, then nice summer weather Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 80%

Wind: Shifting to the N-NW 5-15 mph

High: 81º

Tuesday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny, lower humidity and a light wind.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 65º High: 85º

Wednesday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with an increase in humidity.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 66º High: 89º

