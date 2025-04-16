KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Possible Early Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- It will warm up with strong south winds today
- A weak storm system will be approaching tonight with an increasing chance of thunderstorms by morning
- An Easter weekend storm system will impact our weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Much warmer and breezy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph
Thursday: There is an 80% chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms, then it will become partly cloudy and warmer.
Low: 61° High: 82º
