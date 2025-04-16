Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Possible Early Thursday

Thunderstorms Are Possible Early Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It will warm up with strong south winds today
  • A weak storm system will be approaching tonight with an increasing chance of thunderstorms by morning
  • An Easter weekend storm system will impact our weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Much warmer and breezy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

High: 74°

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph

Thursday: There is an 80% chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms, then it will become partly cloudy and warmer.

Low: 61° High: 82º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.