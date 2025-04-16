KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Possible Early Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



It will warm up with strong south winds today

A weak storm system will be approaching tonight with an increasing chance of thunderstorms by morning

An Easter weekend storm system will impact our weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Much warmer and breezy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

High: 74°

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph

Thursday: There is an 80% chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms, then it will become partly cloudy and warmer.

Low: 61° High: 82º

