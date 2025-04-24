KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms likely tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More scattered storms are possible tonight through Friday morning
- Saturday looks dry and a bit cooler
- Watching early next week for severe weather threat across the region
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing again in the afternoon. Hail and wind are possible with the strongest storms. Widespread rain and storms possible overnight
High: 75º
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Friday: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, and a cold front brings in comfortable air by the evening.
Low: 59º High: 69º
Wind: N 10-20 mph
