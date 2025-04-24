KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms likely tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



More scattered storms are possible tonight through Friday morning

Saturday looks dry and a bit cooler

Watching early next week for severe weather threat across the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing again in the afternoon. Hail and wind are possible with the strongest storms. Widespread rain and storms possible overnight

High: 75º

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, and a cold front brings in comfortable air by the evening.

Low: 59º High: 69º

Wind: N 10-20 mph

