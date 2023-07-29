Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms looking likely between 10 AM and 1 PM

Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-29 07:40:21-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Round of thunderstorms likely 10 AM-2 PM today, some may contain strong wind
  • A few showers, thunderstorms possible this evening, but a better chance after midnight
  • Thunderstorm chances continue Sunday and Monday
  • Heat returns briefly Tuesday - Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A round of thunderstorms is looking more likely between 10 AM and 2 PM. Some may contain strong wind. After the thunderstorms it will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid. The heat will be kept down due to the clouds and thunderstorms.

High: 91° before the thunderstorms, 70s during the thunderstorms, 80s after

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

This Evening: Slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, humid.
Temperatures around: 80°

Light wind

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Low: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms during the morning and/or during the later afternoon and evening.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.