KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms looking likely between 10 AM and 1 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES



Round of thunderstorms likely 10 AM-2 PM today, some may contain strong wind

A few showers, thunderstorms possible this evening, but a better chance after midnight

Thunderstorm chances continue Sunday and Monday

Heat returns briefly Tuesday - Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A round of thunderstorms is looking more likely between 10 AM and 2 PM. Some may contain strong wind. After the thunderstorms it will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid. The heat will be kept down due to the clouds and thunderstorms.

High: 91° before the thunderstorms, 70s during the thunderstorms, 80s after

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

This Evening: Slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, humid.

Temperatures around: 80°

Light wind

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Low: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms during the morning and/or during the later afternoon and evening.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

