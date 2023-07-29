KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms looking likely between 10 AM and 1 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Round of thunderstorms likely 10 AM-2 PM today, some may contain strong wind
- A few showers, thunderstorms possible this evening, but a better chance after midnight
- Thunderstorm chances continue Sunday and Monday
- Heat returns briefly Tuesday - Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A round of thunderstorms is looking more likely between 10 AM and 2 PM. Some may contain strong wind. After the thunderstorms it will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid. The heat will be kept down due to the clouds and thunderstorms.
High: 91° before the thunderstorms, 70s during the thunderstorms, 80s after
Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms
This Evening: Slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, humid.
Temperatures around: 80°
Light wind
Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Low: 70°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms during the morning and/or during the later afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
