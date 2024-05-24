Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms possible today, mainly in northern & central Missouri

Thunderstorms around this morning, mainly in northern Missouri
and last updated 2024-05-24 05:07:39-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe thunderstorms hug the Missouri and Iowa border this morning, while a trailing cold front sparks additional storms near KC & points east during the early afternoon
  • Prepare for more stormy, severe weather Saturday night to Sunday morning
  • Sunny and feeling nice for Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: Strong to severe storms are possible this morning across northern Missouri. A cold front sweeps through by late morning and early afternoon. This could spark additional strong storms in central Missouri. Most will notice a drop the humidity and pleasant afternoon.
High: 76°
Wind: S to NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 52°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Warm and humid conditions and staying sunny until the evening hours. Severe storms form in central Kansas and move into our region at night. Stay aware!
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.