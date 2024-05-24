KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms possible today, mainly in northern & central Missouri

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Severe thunderstorms hug the Missouri and Iowa border this morning, while a trailing cold front sparks additional storms near KC & points east during the early afternoon
- Prepare for more stormy, severe weather Saturday night to Sunday morning
- Sunny and feeling nice for Memorial Day
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: Strong to severe storms are possible this morning across northern Missouri. A cold front sweeps through by late morning and early afternoon. This could spark additional strong storms in central Missouri. Most will notice a drop the humidity and pleasant afternoon.
High: 76°
Wind: S to NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 52°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Warm and humid conditions and staying sunny until the evening hours. Severe storms form in central Kansas and move into our region at night. Stay aware!
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
