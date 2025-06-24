KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Stay North & West

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 4-6 inches of rain has fallen over northwest Missouri with more on the way
- Farther south, the chance of rain is low
- The heat and humidity will combine to make it uncomfortable today
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A few clouds with a lot of sun. Northwest Missouri is seemingly in a different weather world with thunderstorms likely and 2-5 more inches of rain possible. Farther south, KC will likely stay dry. There is a 30% chance of a thunderstorm later today mainly north of I-70.
High: 91°
Wind: South to southwest 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Thunderstorms ending near Maryville with dry conditions expected farther south.
Low: 74°
Wind: South 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Hot, & Humid.
High: 92°
Wind: South 5-15 mph.
