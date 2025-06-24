KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Stay North & West

WEATHER HEADLINES



4-6 inches of rain has fallen over northwest Missouri with more on the way

Farther south, the chance of rain is low

The heat and humidity will combine to make it uncomfortable today

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A few clouds with a lot of sun. Northwest Missouri is seemingly in a different weather world with thunderstorms likely and 2-5 more inches of rain possible. Farther south, KC will likely stay dry. There is a 30% chance of a thunderstorm later today mainly north of I-70.

High: 91°

Wind: South to southwest 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Thunderstorms ending near Maryville with dry conditions expected farther south.

Low: 74°

Wind: South 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Hot, & Humid.

High: 92°

Wind: South 5-15 mph.

