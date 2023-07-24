KSHB 41 Weather | Morning thunderstorms will keep high heat away for 1 more day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Thunderstorms this morning could bring hail, gusty winds and heavy rain

The storms will be clearing the area by lunch followed by increased sunshine

The high heat starts tomorrow, climbing into the mid and upper 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning showers and storms this morning could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Storms move out by the mid-afternoon. Skies clear and temperatures stay warm but not as hot as later in the week.

High: 90° Heat Index: 98°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, breezy and much warmer.

Low: 76°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot!

High: 95° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 15-25

Wednesday: Even warmer with sunshine. Stay cool and hydrated!

Low: 78° High: 97° Heat Index: 105°

Wind: S-SW 15-25

