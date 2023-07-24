KSHB 41 Weather | Morning thunderstorms will keep high heat away for 1 more day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thunderstorms this morning could bring hail, gusty winds and heavy rain
- The storms will be clearing the area by lunch followed by increased sunshine
- The high heat starts tomorrow, climbing into the mid and upper 90s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Morning showers and storms this morning could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Storms move out by the mid-afternoon. Skies clear and temperatures stay warm but not as hot as later in the week.
High: 90° Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, breezy and much warmer.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot!
High: 95° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 15-25
Wednesday: Even warmer with sunshine. Stay cool and hydrated!
Low: 78° High: 97° Heat Index: 105°
Wind: S-SW 15-25
