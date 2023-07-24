Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning thunderstorms will keep high heat away for 1 more day

Thunderstorms will track south through the area this morning, clearing by lunch
and last updated 2023-07-24 06:17:34-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms this morning could bring hail, gusty winds and heavy rain
  • The storms will be clearing the area by lunch followed by increased sunshine
  • The high heat starts tomorrow, climbing into the mid and upper 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning showers and storms this morning could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Storms move out by the mid-afternoon. Skies clear and temperatures stay warm but not as hot as later in the week.
High: 90° Heat Index: 98°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, breezy and much warmer.
Low: 76°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot!
High: 95° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 15-25

Wednesday: Even warmer with sunshine. Stay cool and hydrated!
Low: 78° High: 97° Heat Index: 105°

Wind: S-SW 15-25

