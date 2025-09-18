KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms to kickstart your Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain with embedded thunder as the sun comes up today

Additional chances of storms this afternoon

A bit wet at times over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Thunderstorms coming through at sunrise, with more storms possible this afternoon. Wind: Southwest @ 5 mph

High: 78°

Tonight: Showers clearing out of the area. Wind: South @ 5 mph

Low: 60º

Friday: Partly cloudy with a very slim chance of rain. Wind: West @ 5 mph

High: 80º

