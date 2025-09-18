KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms to kickstart your Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain with embedded thunder as the sun comes up today
- Additional chances of storms this afternoon
- A bit wet at times over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Thunderstorms coming through at sunrise, with more storms possible this afternoon. Wind: Southwest @ 5 mph
High: 78°
Tonight: Showers clearing out of the area. Wind: South @ 5 mph
Low: 60º
Friday: Partly cloudy with a very slim chance of rain. Wind: West @ 5 mph
High: 80º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—