KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking a big weekend warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine but still cold today
- Light flurries possible Friday as cold air exits north near Hwy-36
- A big warm up this weekend and next week; highs in the 60s by Monday & Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy & slightly warmer. A few flurries are possible.
High: 22° Wind Chill: -10°-15°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday Night: Mostly clear and still bitter cold.
Low: 10°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!
High: 39° Wind Chill: 0-15° during the morning
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
Low: 29° High: 56°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
