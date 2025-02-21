Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking a big weekend warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine but still cold today
  • Light flurries possible Friday as cold air exits north near Hwy-36
  • A big warm up this weekend and next week; highs in the 60s by Monday & Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy & slightly warmer. A few flurries are possible.
High: 22° Wind Chill: -10°-15°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday Night: Mostly clear and still bitter cold.
Low: 10°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!
High: 39° Wind Chill: 0-15° during the morning
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
Low: 29° High: 56°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

