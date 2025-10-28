KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking a rainstorm today and Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and wind increase today
- Windy, cool and rainy tonight into Wednesday
- Dry and warmer into Halloween and the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Drizzle and light rain increase this afternoon to steady light to moderate rain, heavy at times. The wind will increase after 3-5 PM
Wind: E 5-10 mph becoming NW 20-40 mph
High: 53°
Tonight: Rain, heavy at times, windy and cool.
Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph
Low: 44°
Wednesday: Rain and windy, ending by evening. Rainfall totals 0.50-1.50"
Wind: NW 15-30, gust 40 mph
High: 51°
Thursday: Chance of morning frost or a light freeze. Then, mostly sunny and much calmer.
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Low: 35°
High: 56°
