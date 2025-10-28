KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking a rainstorm today and Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and wind increase today

Windy, cool and rainy tonight into Wednesday

Dry and warmer into Halloween and the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Drizzle and light rain increase this afternoon to steady light to moderate rain, heavy at times. The wind will increase after 3-5 PM

Wind: E 5-10 mph becoming NW 20-40 mph

High: 53°

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times, windy and cool.

Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph

Low: 44°

Wednesday: Rain and windy, ending by evening. Rainfall totals 0.50-1.50"

Wind: NW 15-30, gust 40 mph

High: 51°

Thursday: Chance of morning frost or a light freeze. Then, mostly sunny and much calmer.

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Low: 35°

High: 56°

