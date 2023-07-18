KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking an area of thunderstorms this morning & afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and storms this morning will last through 2-3pm
- Periods of heavy rain, strong wind and hail possible through the afternoon, especially for locations in Missouri
- More scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening to Thursday, the severe risk is low
- Heat and humidity relax Friday and Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Rain and storms move in this morning and last through the late afternoon. Some storms may contain strong winds and hail. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and very humid.
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, staying mostly dry but still humid.
Low: 69°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. There is a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, 20%.
Low: 69° High: 89°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.