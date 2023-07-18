KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking an area of thunderstorms this morning & afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and storms this morning will last through 2-3pm

Periods of heavy rain, strong wind and hail possible through the afternoon, especially for locations in Missouri

More scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening to Thursday, the severe risk is low

Heat and humidity relax Friday and Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain and storms move in this morning and last through the late afternoon. Some storms may contain strong winds and hail. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and very humid.

High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, staying mostly dry but still humid.

Low: 69°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. There is a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, 20%.

Low: 69° High: 89°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

