KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking chances of thunderstorms, flash flooding main threat

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Several rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from today through Monday night
- These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and flash flooding
- Some locations may see 2"-4" of rain or more
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning. Some flash flooding is possible.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Flash flooding is the main threat with some damaging wind possible. The areas of heaviest rain are yet to be determined.
Wind: Gust 20-50 mph in some T-Storms
Low: 67º
Monday: Showers and storms are possible again throughout the day, but mostly during the morning. Flash flooding is still a threat. Some locations will see 2"-4" of rain or more by Monday night.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
High: 80º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Wind: Light & variable
Low: 68º
High: 85º
