KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking chances of thunderstorms, flash flooding main threat

WEATHER HEADLINES



Several rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from today through Monday night

These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and flash flooding

Some locations may see 2"-4" of rain or more

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning. Some flash flooding is possible.

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Flash flooding is the main threat with some damaging wind possible. The areas of heaviest rain are yet to be determined.

Wind: Gust 20-50 mph in some T-Storms

Low: 67º

Monday: Showers and storms are possible again throughout the day, but mostly during the morning. Flash flooding is still a threat. Some locations will see 2"-4" of rain or more by Monday night.

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph

High: 80º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wind: Light & variable

Low: 68º

High: 85º

