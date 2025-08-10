Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking chances of thunderstorms, flash flooding main threat

Highs today will be around 80°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Several rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from today through Monday night
  • These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and flash flooding
  • Some locations may see 2"-4" of rain or more

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning. Some flash flooding is possible.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
High: 80º

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Flash flooding is the main threat with some damaging wind possible. The areas of heaviest rain are yet to be determined.
Wind: Gust 20-50 mph in some T-Storms
Low: 67º

Monday: Showers and storms are possible again throughout the day, but mostly during the morning. Flash flooding is still a threat. Some locations will see 2"-4" of rain or more by Monday night.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
High: 80º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Wind: Light & variable
Low: 68º
High: 85º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.