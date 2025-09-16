KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, still hot & humid

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day through the weekend

Temperatures will cool to highs around 80° Thursday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

High: 90°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight.

Wind: S 5 mph

Low: 66°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance on this day to see higher coverage rainfall.

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Low: 66º

High: 80º

