KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, still hot & humid
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day through the weekend
- Temperatures will cool to highs around 80° Thursday into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 90°
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight.
Wind: S 5 mph
Low: 66°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
High: 87º
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance on this day to see higher coverage rainfall.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 66º
High: 80º
