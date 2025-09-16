Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Tracking Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

Highs today will be around 90°
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, still hot & humid
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day through the weekend
  • Temperatures will cool to highs around 80° Thursday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 90°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight.
Wind: S 5 mph
Low: 66°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance on this day to see higher coverage rainfall.
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 66º
High: 80º

