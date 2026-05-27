KSHB 41 Weather | Trending humid and warm Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and humid Wednesday, with storms south of KC

Scattered showers and storms Thursday-Friday

A dry, warm start to June

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Afternoon showers and storms mainly south of the KC Metro.

Low: 65°

High: 83°

Wind: ESE - E 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: A slight chance for a shower or storm. Mostly cloudy and mild.

Low: 65°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms possible.

Low: 66°

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

