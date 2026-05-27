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KSHB 41 Weather | Trending humid and warm Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and humid Wednesday, with storms south of KC
  • Scattered showers and storms Thursday-Friday
  • A dry, warm start to June

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Afternoon showers and storms mainly south of the KC Metro.
Low: 65°
High: 83°
Wind: ESE - E 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: A slight chance for a shower or storm. Mostly cloudy and mild.
Low: 65°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms possible.
Low: 66°
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

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