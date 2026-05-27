KSHB 41 Weather | Trending humid and warm Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and humid Wednesday, with storms south of KC
- Scattered showers and storms Thursday-Friday
- A dry, warm start to June
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Warm and humid. Afternoon showers and storms mainly south of the KC Metro.
Low: 65°
High: 83°
Wind: ESE - E 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: A slight chance for a shower or storm. Mostly cloudy and mild.
Low: 65°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers and storms possible.
Low: 66°
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
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