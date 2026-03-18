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KSHB 41 Weather | Trending warmer and sunnier in Kansas City

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KSHB 41 WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much warmer and sunnier Wednesday
  • Record highs possible Friday
  • Temperatures peak Saturday before cooling down again Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Early morning clouds. Then ample sunshine with some late day high clouds. Much warmer.
High: 67°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light south breeze.
Low: 47°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Ample sunshine. Trending warmer.
Low: 47°
High: 75°
Wind: W-SW to NW 5-15 mph

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