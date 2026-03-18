KSHB 41 Weather | Trending warmer and sunnier in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much warmer and sunnier Wednesday

Record highs possible Friday

Temperatures peak Saturday before cooling down again Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Early morning clouds. Then ample sunshine with some late day high clouds. Much warmer.

High: 67°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light south breeze.

Low: 47°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Ample sunshine. Trending warmer.

Low: 47°

High: 75°

Wind: W-SW to NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

