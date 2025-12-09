KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday temperatures rebound

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much warmer Tuesday but windy, with SW gusts up to 40 mph.

Bitterly cold air returns by the weekend.

Temperatures quickly rebound next week, with days in the 50s.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Ample sunshine. Warmer but windy. Southwest gusts up to 40 mph.

High: 56° (Normal: 44°)

Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 30 - 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light showers/sprinkles

Low: 39°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 30 - 35 mph

Wednesday: A windy morning. Cooler in the afternoon.

High: 43° Low: 30°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph

