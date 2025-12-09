Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday temperatures rebound

Gusty southwest winds are transporting milder air in our direction.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much warmer Tuesday but windy, with SW gusts up to 40 mph.
  • Bitterly cold air returns by the weekend.
  • Temperatures quickly rebound next week, with days in the 50s.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Ample sunshine. Warmer but windy. Southwest gusts up to 40 mph.
High: 56° (Normal: 44°)
Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 30 - 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light showers/sprinkles
Low: 39°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 30 - 35 mph

Wednesday: A windy morning. Cooler in the afternoon.
High: 43° Low: 30°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph

