KSHB 41 Weather | Turning hot and very humid this afternoon

Hot during the afternoon while thunderstorms increase in the evening & overnight
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory today from 1-7pm as it will feel like 100-105°
  • Thunderstorms form late this evening over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, some storms turn severe with strong wind gusts & hail
  • Rain and storms continue through Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain and storms move across central Missouri during the morning. Increased sunshine with lingering humidity combine to create heat index values of 100-105°. Heat Advisory in place from 1-7pm.
High: 90° Heat Index: 102°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Storms form over northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas after 8pm. Severe storms are possible initially with strong wind & hail. Storms make their way south and approach KC after midnight.
Low: 72°
Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Thursday: Storms linger for a few hours after sunrise then skies begin to clear out. Some storms could return for areas south of I-70 by the evening.
High: 89° Heat index: 98°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

