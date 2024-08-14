KSHB 41 Weather | Turning hot and very humid this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisory today from 1-7pm as it will feel like 100-105°

Thunderstorms form late this evening over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, some storms turn severe with strong wind gusts & hail

Rain and storms continue through Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain and storms move across central Missouri during the morning. Increased sunshine with lingering humidity combine to create heat index values of 100-105°. Heat Advisory in place from 1-7pm.

High: 90° Heat Index: 102°

Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Storms form over northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas after 8pm. Severe storms are possible initially with strong wind & hail. Storms make their way south and approach KC after midnight.

Low: 72°

Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph

Thursday: Storms linger for a few hours after sunrise then skies begin to clear out. Some storms could return for areas south of I-70 by the evening.

High: 89° Heat index: 98°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

