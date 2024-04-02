Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Turning much colder today with rain lingering through lunch

Watch for wet roads and light rain through the morning commute
and last updated 2024-04-02 06:30:43-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers continue thought the morning and early afternoon, ending between 12-2pm
  • Staying chilly and breezy the next 3 days with highs below average
  • Warmer air returns Friday & the weekend as highs climb into the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Tuesday: Blustery and cooler all day with light rain becoming more widespread during our morning commute and lingering through noon.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 20-25 Gusting 35 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning much colder. Breezes stay strong as well.
Low: 37°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a gusty wind from the northwest. Temperatures stay well below average.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 20-25 Gusting 40 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.