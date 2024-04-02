KSHB 41 Weather | Turning much colder today with rain lingering through lunch

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers continue thought the morning and early afternoon, ending between 12-2pm

Staying chilly and breezy the next 3 days with highs below average

Warmer air returns Friday & the weekend as highs climb into the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Tuesday: Blustery and cooler all day with light rain becoming more widespread during our morning commute and lingering through noon.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 20-25 Gusting 35 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning much colder. Breezes stay strong as well.

Low: 37°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a gusty wind from the northwest. Temperatures stay well below average.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 20-25 Gusting 40 mph

