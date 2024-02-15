KSHB 41 Weather | Turning much cooler the rest of the week with snow possible Friday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Turning much cooler the rest of the week with highs in the 30s & 40s

Snow arrives Friday morning, lasting through 11am

Snow accumulations remain limited thanks to warmer ground and air temperatures near freezing, up to 1" in central Missouri

Improvements late in the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy skies to start with more sunshine in the afternoon. Breezes die down and temperatures remain much cooler.

High: 46°

Wind: N-NW to E-NE 10-20

Tonight: Clouds return with snow increasing after 4am Friday. A few slick spots on roads may be possible in the morning.

Low: 31°

Wind: E 15-25 mph

Friday: A quick-moving band of snow moves through the area during the morning and early afternoon. Accumulations are limited thanks to the sun angle, warm ground and temperatures near freezing.

Low: 31° High: 37°

Wind Chill: 20-25°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

