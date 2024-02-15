KSHB 41 Weather | Turning much cooler the rest of the week with snow possible Friday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Turning much cooler the rest of the week with highs in the 30s & 40s
- Snow arrives Friday morning, lasting through 11am
- Snow accumulations remain limited thanks to warmer ground and air temperatures near freezing, up to 1" in central Missouri
- Improvements late in the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Cloudy skies to start with more sunshine in the afternoon. Breezes die down and temperatures remain much cooler.
High: 46°
Wind: N-NW to E-NE 10-20
Tonight: Clouds return with snow increasing after 4am Friday. A few slick spots on roads may be possible in the morning.
Low: 31°
Wind: E 15-25 mph
Friday: A quick-moving band of snow moves through the area during the morning and early afternoon. Accumulations are limited thanks to the sun angle, warm ground and temperatures near freezing.
Low: 31° High: 37°
Wind Chill: 20-25°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
