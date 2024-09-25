KSHB 41 Weather | Turning sunny and beautiful for the end of September

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures warm up with more sunshine in the forecast today & Thursday

Rain chances are decreasing Friday into the weekend as the influence of Helene shifts east

A big cool down comes on the first day of October

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A nice fall day with abundant sunshine.

High: 76°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and cool.

Low: 54°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling great.

High: 78°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with a very slim chance of rain showers, mostly staying across central and eastern Missouri.

Low: 57° High: 77°

Wind: NE 10-15mph

