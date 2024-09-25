KSHB 41 Weather | Turning sunny and beautiful for the end of September

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures warm up with more sunshine in the forecast today & Thursday
- Rain chances are decreasing Friday into the weekend as the influence of Helene shifts east
- A big cool down comes on the first day of October
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A nice fall day with abundant sunshine.
High: 76°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and cool.
Low: 54°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling great.
High: 78°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Increasing clouds with a very slim chance of rain showers, mostly staying across central and eastern Missouri.
Low: 57° High: 77°
Wind: NE 10-15mph
