KSHB 41 Weather | Turning sunny and beautiful for the end of September

Temperatures back to where they should be in the mid 70s this afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures warm up with more sunshine in the forecast today & Thursday
  • Rain chances are decreasing Friday into the weekend as the influence of Helene shifts east
  • A big cool down comes on the first day of October

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A nice fall day with abundant sunshine.
High: 76°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and cool.
Low: 54°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling great.
High: 78°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with a very slim chance of rain showers, mostly staying across central and eastern Missouri.
Low: 57° High: 77°
Wind: NE 10-15mph

