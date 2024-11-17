KSHB 41 Weather | Two more days of above normal temperatures before cold air blasts in

WEATHER HEADLINES



Overcast skies with a few sprinkles at times today, most stay dry

Better chance of widespread rain and storms moves in from the south late tonight and early Monday

Monday stays soggy and very windy with gusts up to 40 mph

A significant drop in temperatures is expected by Wednesday, sub-freezing mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Overcast skies with moments of sprinkles possible. Temperatures stay mild overall.

High: 61°

Wind: SW to N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain builds in overnight & early Monday. Heavy downpours will make travel more difficult.

Low: 52°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Heavy rain and storms in the morning, continuing through the afternoon. The rain tapers off by 4-6pm while the wind stays very gusty up to 40 mph. Get ready for rainfall totals between 1-2".

High: 64°

Wind: SE 10-25 G 40 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures struggle. The wind stays breezy, but won't be as strong.

Low: 48° High: 57°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

