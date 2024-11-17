KSHB 41 Weather | Two more days of above normal temperatures before cold air blasts in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Overcast skies with a few sprinkles at times today, most stay dry
- Better chance of widespread rain and storms moves in from the south late tonight and early Monday
- Monday stays soggy and very windy with gusts up to 40 mph
- A significant drop in temperatures is expected by Wednesday, sub-freezing mornings
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Overcast skies with moments of sprinkles possible. Temperatures stay mild overall.
High: 61°
Wind: SW to N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Rain builds in overnight & early Monday. Heavy downpours will make travel more difficult.
Low: 52°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Heavy rain and storms in the morning, continuing through the afternoon. The rain tapers off by 4-6pm while the wind stays very gusty up to 40 mph. Get ready for rainfall totals between 1-2".
High: 64°
Wind: SE 10-25 G 40 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures struggle. The wind stays breezy, but won't be as strong.
Low: 48° High: 57°
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph
