KSHB 41 Weather | 2 more days of summer-like heat before fall air settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm temperatures in the 80s to near 90 continue today & Tuesday

Fall cold front arrives Wednesday bringing rounds of rain & thunderstorms to the area

Highs return to the 70s Wednesday, then the 60s this coming weekend

Our first 40° lows of the season start Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot again with dew point temperatures hanging around 60°.

High: 90°

Wind: S 5-15mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm once again.

Low: 67°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Summer's last stand. This will be our last chance with highs 10-15 degrees above average. Clouds increase through the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

High: 86°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

