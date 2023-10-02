KSHB 41 Weather | 2 more days of summer-like heat before fall air settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm temperatures in the 80s to near 90 continue today & Tuesday
- Fall cold front arrives Wednesday bringing rounds of rain & thunderstorms to the area
- Highs return to the 70s Wednesday, then the 60s this coming weekend
- Our first 40° lows of the season start Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot again with dew point temperatures hanging around 60°.
High: 90°
Wind: S 5-15mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and warm once again.
Low: 67°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Summer's last stand. This will be our last chance with highs 10-15 degrees above average. Clouds increase through the afternoon as a cold front approaches.
High: 86°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
