KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably cool through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably cool this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the low 60s

Thunderstorm chances increase Sunday night-Monday

More thunderstorm chances next week as the summer heat and humidity try to replace the cool air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool. A sprinkle is possible.

High: 74°

Wind: Almost none

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very refreshing.

Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying refreshing.

Low: 62°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or T-Storm.

High: 77°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Sunday Night: An increasing chance of T-Storms.

Low: 65°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms.

High: 81°

Wind: S 5-10 mph to NE 10-15 mph

