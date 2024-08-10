Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably cool through the weekend

Highs today will be in the mid 70s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably cool this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the low 60s
  • Thunderstorm chances increase Sunday night-Monday
  • More thunderstorm chances next week as the summer heat and humidity try to replace the cool air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool. A sprinkle is possible.
High: 74°
Wind: Almost none

This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very refreshing.
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying refreshing.
Low: 62°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or T-Storm.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Sunday Night: An increasing chance of T-Storms.
Low: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms.
High: 81°
Wind: S 5-10 mph to NE 10-15 mph

