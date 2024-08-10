KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably cool through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably cool this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the low 60s
- Thunderstorm chances increase Sunday night-Monday
- More thunderstorm chances next week as the summer heat and humidity try to replace the cool air
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool. A sprinkle is possible.
High: 74°
Wind: Almost none
This Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very refreshing.
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying refreshing.
Low: 62°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or T-Storm.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Sunday Night: An increasing chance of T-Storms.
Low: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms.
High: 81°
Wind: S 5-10 mph to NE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.