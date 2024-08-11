KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably cool with increasing thunderstorm chances

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably cool through Tuesday

Thunderstorm chances increase tonight-Monday

More thunderstorm chances next week as the summer heat and humidity try to replace the cool air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a thunderstorm possible.

High: 74°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Better chance after 8-9 p.m.

Temperatures drop to around 70°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: An increasing chance of t-storms.

Low: 65°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms.

High: 78°

Wind: S 5-10 mph to NE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

