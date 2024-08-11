KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably cool with increasing thunderstorm chances

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably cool through Tuesday
- Thunderstorm chances increase tonight-Monday
- More thunderstorm chances next week as the summer heat and humidity try to replace the cool air
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a thunderstorm possible.
High: 74°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Better chance after 8-9 p.m.
Temperatures drop to around 70°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday Night: An increasing chance of t-storms.
Low: 65°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms.
High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph to NE 10-15 mph
