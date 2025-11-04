KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm and windy today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy and unseasonably warm today with a few high clouds
- Multiple passing fronts will cause changes in pressure, but no rain
- Much colder for two days Sunday-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. The average high is 59°.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, much less wind and cool.
Low: 46°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still a very nice day
High: 64°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds and warmer.
Low: 41°
High: 71°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—