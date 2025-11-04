KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm and windy today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Windy and unseasonably warm today with a few high clouds

Multiple passing fronts will cause changes in pressure, but no rain

Much colder for two days Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. The average high is 59°.

High: 74°

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, much less wind and cool.

Low: 46°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still a very nice day

High: 64°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and warmer.

Low: 41°

High: 71°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

