Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm and windy today

Highs today will be around 75°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and unseasonably warm today with a few high clouds
  • Multiple passing fronts will cause changes in pressure, but no rain
  • Much colder for two days Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. The average high is 59°.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, much less wind and cool.
Low: 46°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still a very nice day
High: 64°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and warmer.
Low: 41°
High: 71°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.