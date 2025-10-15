KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm weather today through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few morning showers

Feeling like August again Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s

A cold front arrives Friday evening/night bringing a chance of much needed rain/T-Storms

Seasonable temperatures arrive this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A few showers until 10 AM. Then, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 86°

Tonight: A few clouds and mild.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 64º

Thursday: Breezier and still unseasonably warm with a lot of sunshine.

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

High: 85°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm ahead of a cold front. A good chance to see rain/T-Storms Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Low: 63° High: 81°

