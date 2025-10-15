Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm weather today through Friday

Highs today will be around 85°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few morning showers
  • Feeling like August again Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s
  • A cold front arrives Friday evening/night bringing a chance of much needed rain/T-Storms
  • Seasonable temperatures arrive this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A few showers until 10 AM. Then, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 86°

Tonight: A few clouds and mild.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 64º

Thursday: Breezier and still unseasonably warm with a lot of sunshine.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 85°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm ahead of a cold front. A good chance to see rain/T-Storms Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Low: 63° High: 81°

