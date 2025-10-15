KSHB 41 Weather | Unseasonably warm weather today through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few morning showers
- Feeling like August again Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s
- A cold front arrives Friday evening/night bringing a chance of much needed rain/T-Storms
- Seasonable temperatures arrive this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A few showers until 10 AM. Then, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 86°
Tonight: A few clouds and mild.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 64º
Thursday: Breezier and still unseasonably warm with a lot of sunshine.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
High: 85°
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm ahead of a cold front. A good chance to see rain/T-Storms Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Low: 63° High: 81°
