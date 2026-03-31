KSHB 41 Weather | Unsettled weather pattern returns to Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Daily rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday afternoon – Saturday
- Trending cooler the rest of the week
- Much drier and pleasant Easter Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A cold front moves through, bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and falling temperatures. Storms are more likely in the evening and overnight.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 gusting to 35 mph
Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 49°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Wednesday: Showers and storms possible early in the morning, then later again in the afternoon and evening. Round two of storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail.
Low: 49°
High: 61°
Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 mph
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