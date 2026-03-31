KSHB 41 Weather | Unsettled weather pattern returns to Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Daily rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday afternoon – Saturday

Trending cooler the rest of the week

Much drier and pleasant Easter Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A cold front moves through, bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and falling temperatures. Storms are more likely in the evening and overnight.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 gusting to 35 mph

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Low: 49°

Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible early in the morning, then later again in the afternoon and evening. Round two of storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail.

Low: 49°

High: 61°

Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

