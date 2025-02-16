KSHB 41 Weather | Very cold with sunshine today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry but bitter cold Sunday while snow moves in Monday morning for areas along and north of I-70

Bigger storm develops Monday night - Tuesday producing more accumulating snow in the region; A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas south of I-70 in advance of the large storm

The cold worsens Wednesday and Thursday as lows drop to around -10° with wind chill values -40° to -20°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny as the wind remains gusty. Temperatures are much colder!

High: 19° Wind Chill: 0 to 5°

Wind: NW 15-30 down to 5-15 mph late in the day

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow entering northern Missouri by morning.

Low: 10° Wind chill: Around 0°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Snow will likely fall for areas along and north of I-70, clipping KC during the morning commute. Can't rule out the chance of some slick roads if the snow holds together around the metro. Most of the accumulation will likely stay north of the city. Accumulation will be 1"-3" in northern Missouri around highway 36 and north. Between highway 36 and I-70 amounts will be a dusting to 1".

High: 19°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Monday Night-Tuesday: A large winter storm takes shape and brings the area more accumulating snow. The snow begins Monday night but is expected to pick up during Tuesday afternoon and evening. The higher snow totals are most likely south of I-70 where a Winter Storm Watch has already been issued. This will be a light-weight, fluffy snow and will pile up quickly. In addition to the heavy snow, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind chills are expected.

Total snowfall between Monday and Tuesday night: 2"-6" with most along and south of I-70.

Low: 0° High: 5° Wind Chill: -25° to -10°

Wind: NE 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

