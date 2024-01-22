KSHB 41 Weather | Very icy roads this morning from freezing rain overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy freezing drizzle continues early this morning, the heaviest precipitation is along the I-44 corridor
- Roads are very icy even as accumulations are limited to a glaze, please be careful
- More rounds of rain this week - tonight to Tuesday morning, Tuesday night to Wednesday morning
- Rainfall totals likely stay under 1" this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Patchy freezing drizzle this morning gradually ends during the morning commute. Be aware of very icy conditions as roads feel like an ice rink! Temperatures climb above freezing by 10-11 a.m. and roads should improve around lunch. Please be safe!
High: 34°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: More rain moves in from the south during the evening and overnight. Chance of a wintry mix north of I-70 as temperatures are a bit cooler.
Low: 32°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Dry through the afternoon as rain clears early in the morning. Another round of rain arrives overnight.
High: 38°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
