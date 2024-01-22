Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Very icy roads this morning from freezing rain overnight

Temperatures return to freezing by 10-11 a.m.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-01-22 06:39:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy freezing drizzle continues early this morning, the heaviest precipitation is along the I-44 corridor
  • Roads are very icy even as accumulations are limited to a glaze, please be careful
  • More rounds of rain this week - tonight to Tuesday morning, Tuesday night to Wednesday morning
  • Rainfall totals likely stay under 1" this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Patchy freezing drizzle this morning gradually ends during the morning commute. Be aware of very icy conditions as roads feel like an ice rink! Temperatures climb above freezing by 10-11 a.m. and roads should improve around lunch. Please be safe!
High: 34°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: More rain moves in from the south during the evening and overnight. Chance of a wintry mix north of I-70 as temperatures are a bit cooler.
Low: 32°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Dry through the afternoon as rain clears early in the morning. Another round of rain arrives overnight.
High: 38°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.