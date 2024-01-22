KSHB 41 Weather | Very icy roads this morning from freezing rain overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Patchy freezing drizzle continues early this morning, the heaviest precipitation is along the I-44 corridor

Roads are very icy even as accumulations are limited to a glaze, please be careful

More rounds of rain this week - tonight to Tuesday morning, Tuesday night to Wednesday morning

Rainfall totals likely stay under 1" this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Patchy freezing drizzle this morning gradually ends during the morning commute. Be aware of very icy conditions as roads feel like an ice rink! Temperatures climb above freezing by 10-11 a.m. and roads should improve around lunch. Please be safe!

High: 34°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: More rain moves in from the south during the evening and overnight. Chance of a wintry mix north of I-70 as temperatures are a bit cooler.

Low: 32°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Dry through the afternoon as rain clears early in the morning. Another round of rain arrives overnight.

High: 38°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

