KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm, dry today; chance of Mother's Day T-Storms

Highs in the 80s today, slightly less humid
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-13 09:37:08-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm, dry, slightly less humid today
  • Increasing chance of Mother's Day thunderstorms, especially afternoon and evening
  • Severe weather threat very low for Mother's Day
  • Have a great Mother's Day weekend!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy, slightly less humid. Protect your skin and eyes from a Very High UV Index.

High: 87°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures drop to the 70s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 64°

Wind: Almost none

Mother's Day (Sunday): Increasing chance of scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

High: 82°

Wind: Light wind.

