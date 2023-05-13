KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm, dry today; chance of Mother's Day T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm, dry, slightly less humid today
- Increasing chance of Mother's Day thunderstorms, especially afternoon and evening
- Severe weather threat very low for Mother's Day
- Have a great Mother's Day weekend!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy, slightly less humid. Protect your skin and eyes from a Very High UV Index.
High: 87°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 64°
Wind: Almost none
Mother's Day (Sunday): Increasing chance of scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High: 82°
Wind: Light wind.
