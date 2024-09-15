KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and humid on this Chiefs Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm and humid and mostly dry through Wednesday
- Isolated showers, thunderstorms are possible Monday and Wednesday
- Rain, thunderstorm chances increase towards the end of next week and next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, heading to the upper 80s by kickoff for the Chiefs game and more humid.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 10-15mph
This Evening: A nice evening with a few clouds.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 63°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid.
Low: 65° High: 87°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
