KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and humid on this Chiefs Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm and humid and mostly dry through Wednesday

Isolated showers, thunderstorms are possible Monday and Wednesday

Rain, thunderstorm chances increase towards the end of next week and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, heading to the upper 80s by kickoff for the Chiefs game and more humid.

High: 86°

Wind: SE 10-15mph

This Evening: A nice evening with a few clouds.

Temperatures drop to the 70s

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Low: 63°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm is possible.

High: 85°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid.

Low: 65° High: 87°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

