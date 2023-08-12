KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and humid today, potential stormy Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thunderstorms southeast of KC will end 8-10 AM
- A dry rest of your Saturday into the evening, very warm and humid
- Chance for a storm Sunday with two main chances of thunderstorms, 3-9 AM and 5-10 PM
- Main severe weather threats Sunday are flash flooding and damaging wind
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Thunderstorms southeast of KC will end by 8-10 AM.
High: 89°
Heat Index: 95°-100°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Slight chance of a shower, otherwise a dry and very humid evening.
Temperatures around 80°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight:A good chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Flash flooding is the main threat.
Low: 70°
Wind: Gust 20-50 mph in thunderstorms
Sunday: A good chance of morning thunderstorms, mainly before 9 AM. Then, it becomes warm and humid. An cold front creates a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening with damaging wind the main threat. Flash flooding will be an issue as well.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.