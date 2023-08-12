KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and humid today, potential stormy Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Thunderstorms southeast of KC will end 8-10 AM

A dry rest of your Saturday into the evening, very warm and humid

Chance for a storm Sunday with two main chances of thunderstorms, 3-9 AM and 5-10 PM

Main severe weather threats Sunday are flash flooding and damaging wind

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Thunderstorms southeast of KC will end by 8-10 AM.

High: 89°

Heat Index: 95°-100°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Slight chance of a shower, otherwise a dry and very humid evening.

Temperatures around 80°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight:A good chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Flash flooding is the main threat.

Low: 70°

Wind: Gust 20-50 mph in thunderstorms

Sunday: A good chance of morning thunderstorms, mainly before 9 AM. Then, it becomes warm and humid. An cold front creates a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening with damaging wind the main threat. Flash flooding will be an issue as well.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

