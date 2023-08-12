Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm and humid today, potential stormy Sunday

Thunderstorms southeast of KC will end this morning.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-12 07:38:10-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms southeast of KC will end 8-10 AM
  • A dry rest of your Saturday into the evening, very warm and humid
  • Chance for a storm Sunday with two main chances of thunderstorms, 3-9 AM and 5-10 PM
  • Main severe weather threats Sunday are flash flooding and damaging wind

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Thunderstorms southeast of KC will end by 8-10 AM.

High: 89°

Heat Index: 95°-100°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Slight chance of a shower, otherwise a dry and very humid evening.
Temperatures around 80°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight:A good chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Flash flooding is the main threat.
Low: 70°

Wind: Gust 20-50 mph in thunderstorms

Sunday: A good chance of morning thunderstorms, mainly before 9 AM. Then, it becomes warm and humid. An cold front creates a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening with damaging wind the main threat. Flash flooding will be an issue as well.

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.