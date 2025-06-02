Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Very Warm & Sunny With T-Storms Tuesday

South winds will increase the humidity
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It will be very warm & muggy with sunshine today
  • The chance of thunderstorms increases Tuesday
  • Severe weather and flooding are possible with up to 2" of rain in a few spots

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, & breezy.

High: 88º

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by sunrise.
Low: 67º

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe. Heavy rain is possible with 1-2 inches of rain expected in many areas.

High: 75º

Wind: Gusty near T-storms

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice.

Low: 55º High: 74º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

