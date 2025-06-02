KSHB 41 Weather | Very Warm & Sunny With T-Storms Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- It will be very warm & muggy with sunshine today
- The chance of thunderstorms increases Tuesday
- Severe weather and flooding are possible with up to 2" of rain in a few spots
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, & breezy.
High: 88º
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by sunrise.
Low: 67º
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe. Heavy rain is possible with 1-2 inches of rain expected in many areas.
High: 75º
Wind: Gusty near T-storms
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice.
Low: 55º High: 74º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
