KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm this weekend, a few showers and Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm this weekend with highs 85°-90°
- A few showers and thunderstorms today, mostly west of KC
- Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for all locations Sunday afternoon and evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storm coverage will be less and concentrated mostly in eastern Kansas. Rain chance at 20%.
High: 89°
Wind: E5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening. Any isolated showers and thunderstorms will dissipate as they drift west.
Temperatures drop to around 80°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, mild and calm
Low: 65°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy.Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms could pop anywhere. Rain chance at 30%.
High: 87°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
