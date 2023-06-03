KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm this weekend, a few showers and Thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm this weekend with highs 85°-90°

A few showers and thunderstorms today, mostly west of KC

Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for all locations Sunday afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storm coverage will be less and concentrated mostly in eastern Kansas. Rain chance at 20%.

High: 89°

Wind: E5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening. Any isolated showers and thunderstorms will dissipate as they drift west.

Temperatures drop to around 80°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, mild and calm

Low: 65°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy.Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms could pop anywhere. Rain chance at 30%.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

