Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm this weekend, a few showers and Thunderstorms

Highs this weekend will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-03 08:04:40-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm this weekend with highs 85°-90°
  • A few showers and thunderstorms today, mostly west of KC
  • Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for all locations Sunday afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday:  Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storm coverage will be less and concentrated mostly in eastern Kansas. Rain chance at 20%.

High: 89°

Wind: E5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening. Any isolated showers and thunderstorms will dissipate as they drift west.
Temperatures drop to around 80°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, mild and calm
Low: 65°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy.Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms could pop anywhere. Rain chance at 30%.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.