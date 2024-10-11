KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm to hot through Saturday, then a cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chance for a record high Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front

First frost possible early next week

Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: The warming trend continues under a mostly sunny sky.

High: 86°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.

Temperatures drop to the low 70s

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild

Low: 58°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: The warmest day of the weekend with increased humidity, but not muggy.

High: 90° (Record: 91°, 1899)

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler.

Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

