KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm to hot through Saturday, then a cold front

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chance for a record high Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front
  • First frost possible early next week
  • Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: The warming trend continues under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 86°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to the low 70s
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild
Low: 58°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: The warmest day of the weekend with increased humidity, but not muggy.
High: 90° (Record: 91°, 1899)
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler.
Low: 52° High: 72°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

