KSHB 41 Weather | Very warm to hot through Saturday, then a cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chance for a record high Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front
- First frost possible early next week
- Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: The warming trend continues under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 86°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to the low 70s
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild
Low: 58°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: The warmest day of the weekend with increased humidity, but not muggy.
High: 90° (Record: 91°, 1899)
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler.
Low: 52° High: 72°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
