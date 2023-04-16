KSHB 41 Weather | Very windy with gusts 40-45 mph today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind Advisory today for northwest wind gusts to 40-45 mph
- In and out of clouds this morning, then sunny this afternoon
- Cold and calm tonight with lows in the 30s, a light freeze is possible in some locations
- A period or two, or three of thunderstorms possible Tuesday-Thursday, some may be severe
- More cold April weather possible next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Very windy with gusts 40-45 mph. In and out of the clouds this morning then abundant sunshine this afternoon
Wind: NW 20-30 gust 40-45 mph
High: 57°
This Evening: Decreasing wind and cool under a clear sky
Temperatures drop to the 40s
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clear and cold. A light freeze is possible in a few locations.
Low: 34°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine and much less wind
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
High: 68°
Tuesday: Chance of an early morning thunderstorm. Then, partly cloudy and warmer.
Wind: SE to S 10-25 mph
Low: 49° High: 76°
