Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Very windy with gusts 40-45 mph today

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-04-16 07:44:21-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind Advisory today for northwest wind gusts to 40-45 mph
  • In and out of clouds this morning, then sunny this afternoon
  • Cold and calm tonight with lows in the 30s, a light freeze is possible in some locations
  • A period or two, or three of thunderstorms possible Tuesday-Thursday, some may be severe
  • More cold April weather possible next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Very windy with gusts 40-45 mph. In and out of the clouds this morning then abundant sunshine this afternoon

Wind: NW 20-30 gust 40-45 mph

High: 57°

This Evening: Decreasing wind and cool under a clear sky
Temperatures drop to the 40s

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold. A light freeze is possible in a few locations.
Low: 34°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine and much less wind

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

High: 68°

Tuesday: Chance of an early morning thunderstorm. Then, partly cloudy and warmer.
Wind: SE to S 10-25 mph

Low: 49° High: 76°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.