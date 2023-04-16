KSHB 41 Weather | Very windy with gusts 40-45 mph today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind Advisory today for northwest wind gusts to 40-45 mph

In and out of clouds this morning, then sunny this afternoon

Cold and calm tonight with lows in the 30s, a light freeze is possible in some locations

A period or two, or three of thunderstorms possible Tuesday-Thursday, some may be severe

More cold April weather possible next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Very windy with gusts 40-45 mph. In and out of the clouds this morning then abundant sunshine this afternoon

Wind: NW 20-30 gust 40-45 mph

High: 57°

This Evening: Decreasing wind and cool under a clear sky

Temperatures drop to the 40s

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold. A light freeze is possible in a few locations.

Low: 34°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine and much less wind

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

High: 68°

Tuesday: Chance of an early morning thunderstorm. Then, partly cloudy and warmer.

Wind: SE to S 10-25 mph

Low: 49° High: 76°

