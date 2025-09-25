KSHB 41 Weather | Warm afternoon on the way with sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine will reign through the next few days
- Afternoons running warmer than normal
- Several days without rain in our future
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Patchy fog to start, then mostly sunny.
Wind: NW 5 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Wind: SW 5 mph
Low: 57º
Friday: Localized fog in the morning. Plenty of sunshine through the day.
Wind: SW 5 mph
High: 82º
