Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm afternoon on the way with sunshine

Warm afternoon on the way with sunshine
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine will reign through the next few days
  • Afternoons running warmer than normal
  • Several days without rain in our future

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog to start, then mostly sunny.
Wind: NW 5 mph
High: 80º

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Wind: SW 5 mph
Low: 57º

Friday: Localized fog in the morning. Plenty of sunshine through the day.
Wind: SW 5 mph
High: 82º

