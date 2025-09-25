KSHB 41 Weather | Warm afternoon on the way with sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine will reign through the next few days

Afternoons running warmer than normal

Several days without rain in our future

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog to start, then mostly sunny.

Wind: NW 5 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Wind: SW 5 mph

Low: 57º

Friday: Localized fog in the morning. Plenty of sunshine through the day.

Wind: SW 5 mph

High: 82º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—