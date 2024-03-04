Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and breezy once again with a chance of storms this afternoon

A few storms are possible this afternoon near KC
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-03-04 06:23:15-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another very warm day, feeling more like early May
  • Thunderstorms develop along a cold front as it enters more unstable air in Missouri, chance of storms increase after 3-4 pm
  • Best chance of widespread rain develops Thursday and Friday, turning much cooler by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A late afternoon cold front triggers a line of rain and thunderstorms from KC & points eastward. Staying warm and breezy as well.
High: 72°
Wind: S 15-20 mph shifting to NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: An area of rain and thunderstorms track east and away from the region. Staying mostly cloudy and getting even cooler.
Low: 40°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as warm but still feeling great for early March.
High: 60°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

