KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and breezy once again with a chance of storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another very warm day, feeling more like early May

Thunderstorms develop along a cold front as it enters more unstable air in Missouri, chance of storms increase after 3-4 pm

Best chance of widespread rain develops Thursday and Friday, turning much cooler by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A late afternoon cold front triggers a line of rain and thunderstorms from KC & points eastward. Staying warm and breezy as well.

High: 72°

Wind: S 15-20 mph shifting to NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: An area of rain and thunderstorms track east and away from the region. Staying mostly cloudy and getting even cooler.

Low: 40°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as warm but still feeling great for early March.

High: 60°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

