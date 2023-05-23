Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry today, a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Highs through Memorial Day will be mostly around 80°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-23 06:03:29-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly warm and dry this week
  • A few showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday
  • Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry
  • Increasing humidity and warmth could create isolated afternoon storms Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: After a sunny start, daytime heating creates fair weather cumulus clouds in our afternoon sky. Scattered afternoon to evening storms develop over the Ozarks. Highs warm about 5 degrees compared to Monday while smoke lingers above us.

High: 82°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect with a light wind
Temperatures: 70°-75°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.
Low: 58°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and more humid with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High: 83°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 60° High: 81°

Wind:E 10-15 mph

