KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry today, a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Mostly warm and dry this week

A few showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday

Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry

Increasing humidity and warmth could create isolated afternoon storms Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: After a sunny start, daytime heating creates fair weather cumulus clouds in our afternoon sky. Scattered afternoon to evening storms develop over the Ozarks. Highs warm about 5 degrees compared to Monday while smoke lingers above us.

High: 82°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect with a light wind

Temperatures: 70°-75°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.

Low: 58°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and more humid with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High: 83°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 60° High: 81°

Wind:E 10-15 mph

