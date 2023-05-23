KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry today, a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly warm and dry this week
- A few showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday
- Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry
- Increasing humidity and warmth could create isolated afternoon storms Sunday and Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: After a sunny start, daytime heating creates fair weather cumulus clouds in our afternoon sky. Scattered afternoon to evening storms develop over the Ozarks. Highs warm about 5 degrees compared to Monday while smoke lingers above us.
High: 82°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect with a light wind
Temperatures: 70°-75°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.
Low: 58°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and more humid with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High: 83°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 60° High: 81°
Wind:E 10-15 mph
