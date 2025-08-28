Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry today and Friday

Highs today will be in the low 80s.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and dry today and Friday
  • A few thunderstorms may form west of KC Saturday
  • Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Labor day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 81º

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, calm and mild.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Low:: 81º

Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 83º

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 62º
High: 85º

