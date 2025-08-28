KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry today and Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and dry today and Friday

A few thunderstorms may form west of KC Saturday

Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Labor day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 81º

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, calm and mild.

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Low:: 81º

Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 83º

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Low: 62º

High: 85º

