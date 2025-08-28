KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and dry today and Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and dry today and Friday
- A few thunderstorms may form west of KC Saturday
- Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Labor day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 81º
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, calm and mild.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Low:: 81º
Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 83º
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 62º
High: 85º
