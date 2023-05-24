KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and humid with an isolated storm developing this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Smoke from wildfires in Canada stays elevated, keeps us hazy
- An isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon and Thursday
- Great weather leading to Memorial Day with low humidity and warm temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more humid and slightly warmer with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
High: 83°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy.
Low: 60°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: More clouds with some scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy.
High: 81°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Feeling great with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Low: 56° High: 79°
Wind: E 10 mph
