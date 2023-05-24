KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and humid with an isolated storm developing this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Smoke from wildfires in Canada stays elevated, keeps us hazy

An isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon and Thursday

Great weather leading to Memorial Day with low humidity and warm temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more humid and slightly warmer with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

High: 83°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy.

Low: 60°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: More clouds with some scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy.

High: 81°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Feeling great with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Low: 56° High: 79°

Wind: E 10 mph

