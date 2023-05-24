Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and humid with an isolated storm developing this afternoon

A stray storm develops between 2pm-7pm today & Thursday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-24 06:02:30-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Smoke from wildfires in Canada stays elevated, keeps us hazy
  • An isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon and Thursday
  • Great weather leading to Memorial Day with low humidity and warm temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more humid and slightly warmer with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
High: 83°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy.
Low: 60°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: More clouds with some scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy.
High: 81°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Feeling great with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Low: 56° High: 79°

Wind: E 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.