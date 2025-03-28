KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and very windy today with highs running in the 70s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying warm, very windy and dry for Friday plans

Warm Saturday ahead of a strong cold front that will spark thunderstorms in the late evening hours; Stay aware of a line of storms forming out west between 6pm-10pm, heading through KC after dark.

Lingering rain showers in the morning as temperatures stay chilly

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Staying warm and windy under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

High: 76°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph, Gusts up to 35-40 mph

Tonight: Warm and windy overnight.

Low: 60°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm once again ahead of a stronger storm system that sweeps through during the late evening. Strong storms possible at night, especially after 8pm. Storms may produce hail & strong winds while the tornado risk remains low.

High: 77°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Sunday: Rain in the morning, gradually drying out during the afternoon. The lingering clouds and breezes keep temperatures running very cool.

Low: 48° High: 49°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

