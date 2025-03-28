KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and very windy today with highs running in the 70s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying warm, very windy and dry for Friday plans
- Warm Saturday ahead of a strong cold front that will spark thunderstorms in the late evening hours; Stay aware of a line of storms forming out west between 6pm-10pm, heading through KC after dark.
- Lingering rain showers in the morning as temperatures stay chilly
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Staying warm and windy under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
High: 76°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph, Gusts up to 35-40 mph
Tonight: Warm and windy overnight.
Low: 60°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Saturday: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm once again ahead of a stronger storm system that sweeps through during the late evening. Strong storms possible at night, especially after 8pm. Storms may produce hail & strong winds while the tornado risk remains low.
High: 77°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Sunday: Rain in the morning, gradually drying out during the afternoon. The lingering clouds and breezes keep temperatures running very cool.
Low: 48° High: 49°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
