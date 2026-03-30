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KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy for Royals' Home Opener

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KSHB41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and windy Monday
  • Daily rain and storm chances Tuesday - Saturday
  • Trending drier by Easter Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Record warm temperatures for the Royals' home opener. Starting mostly sunny and ending partly cloudy. Windy conditions.
High: 88° (record: 82° in 1986)
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. A mild, breezy night.
Low: 67°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday: A cold front moves through with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Low: 67°
High: 80°
Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 mph

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