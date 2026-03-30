KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy for Royals' Home Opener

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and windy Monday

Daily rain and storm chances Tuesday - Saturday

Trending drier by Easter Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Record warm temperatures for the Royals' home opener. Starting mostly sunny and ending partly cloudy. Windy conditions.

High: 88° (record: 82° in 1986)

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. A mild, breezy night.

Low: 67°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday: A cold front moves through with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Low: 67°

High: 80°

Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

