KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy for Royals' Home Opener

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and windy Monday
- Daily rain and storm chances Tuesday - Saturday
- Trending drier by Easter Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Record warm temperatures for the Royals' home opener. Starting mostly sunny and ending partly cloudy. Windy conditions.
High: 88° (record: 82° in 1986)
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. A mild, breezy night.
Low: 67°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Tuesday: A cold front moves through with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Low: 67°
High: 80°
Wind: SW 15-30 to N 10-20 mph
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