KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Saturday, clouds building Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and windy Saturday with more clouds and sprinkles Sunday
- A storm system organizes Monday with rounds of heavy rain possible and some thunder into the evening
- Significant drop in temperatures expected by next Wednesday, with frozen overnights loading
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Another great November day with some high clouds moving in. The wind turns gusty. A band of showers may roll across northwest MO & northeast KS late in the day, but most stay dry, warm and windy.
High: 67°
Wind: S 20 G30 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds with breezy winds persisting.
Low: 50°
Wind: SSW 15 G25 mph
Sunday: Overcast skies with a few sprinkles possible along an approaching cold front. Rain chances increase after midnight and will persist into Monday.
High: 61°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
