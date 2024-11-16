KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Saturday, clouds building Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and windy Saturday with more clouds and sprinkles Sunday

A storm system organizes Monday with rounds of heavy rain possible and some thunder into the evening

Significant drop in temperatures expected by next Wednesday, with frozen overnights loading

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Another great November day with some high clouds moving in. The wind turns gusty. A band of showers may roll across northwest MO & northeast KS late in the day, but most stay dry, warm and windy.

High: 67°

Wind: S 20 G30 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds with breezy winds persisting.

Low: 50°

Wind: SSW 15 G25 mph

Sunday: Overcast skies with a few sprinkles possible along an approaching cold front. Rain chances increase after midnight and will persist into Monday.

High: 61°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

