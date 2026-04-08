KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Wednesday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and windy Wednesday

Periods of wet, stormy weather start Thursday

Even warmer next week with storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warm and windy. A shower cannot be ruled out in the evening.

High: 75°

Wind: SSW 10-25 gusting to 40 mph

Wednesday night: A shower possible early, then partly cloudy. Mild and breezy.

Low: 52°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the evening.

Low: 52°

High: 74°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

