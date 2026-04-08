KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Wednesday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and windy Wednesday
- Periods of wet, stormy weather start Thursday
- Even warmer next week with storms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Warm and windy. A shower cannot be ruled out in the evening.
High: 75°
Wind: SSW 10-25 gusting to 40 mph
Wednesday night: A shower possible early, then partly cloudy. Mild and breezy.
Low: 52°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the evening.
Low: 52°
High: 74°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
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