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KSHB 41 Weather | Warm and windy Wednesday in Kansas City

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KSHB 41 WEATHER UPDATE
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and windy Wednesday
  • Periods of wet, stormy weather start Thursday
  • Even warmer next week with storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warm and windy. A shower cannot be ruled out in the evening.
High: 75°
Wind: SSW 10-25 gusting to 40 mph

Wednesday night: A shower possible early, then partly cloudy. Mild and breezy.
Low: 52°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the evening.
Low: 52°
High: 74°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

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