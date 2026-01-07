KSHB 41 Weather | Warm before the storm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm Wednesday

Rain expected Thursday

Periods of winter weather Friday evening - Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. Clouds will increase from the south around evening.

High: 66°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers arriving late, mainly after 3am. A mild night.

Low: 46°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Thursday: Rain likely, with some thunderstorms possible. Periods of heavy downpours and gusty winds.

High: 55°

Low: 38°

Wind: S to W 10-20 mph

Friday: A wintry mix of rain and snow possible in the late afternoon.

High: 44°

Low: 31°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

