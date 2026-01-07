KSHB 41 Weather | Warm before the storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm Wednesday
- Rain expected Thursday
- Periods of winter weather Friday evening - Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. Clouds will increase from the south around evening.
High: 66°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers arriving late, mainly after 3am. A mild night.
Low: 46°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Thursday: Rain likely, with some thunderstorms possible. Periods of heavy downpours and gusty winds.
High: 55°
Low: 38°
Wind: S to W 10-20 mph
Friday: A wintry mix of rain and snow possible in the late afternoon.
High: 44°
Low: 31°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Follow Meteorologist Lauren Rainson.
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar