KSHB 41 Weather | Warm before the storm

Warm Wednesday before winter returns into the weekend
Warm before the storm
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm Wednesday
  • Rain expected Thursday
  • Periods of winter weather Friday evening - Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. Clouds will increase from the south around evening.
High: 66°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers arriving late, mainly after 3am. A mild night.
Low: 46°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Thursday: Rain likely, with some thunderstorms possible. Periods of heavy downpours and gusty winds.
High: 55°
Low: 38°
Wind: S to W 10-20 mph

Friday: A wintry mix of rain and snow possible in the late afternoon.
High: 44°
Low: 31°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

